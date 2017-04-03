In Armenia, Several Reporters Attacke...

In Armenia, Several Reporters Attacked While Covering Elections

Sunday Apr 2

A reporter with RFE/RL's Armenian Service was attacked on April 2 in Yerevan's Kond neighborhood after investigating allegations of vote-buying at a local campaign office of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia . A second reporter was also attacked outside the HHK office in Kond after she started filming people visiting the location.

Chicago, IL

