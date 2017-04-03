French Armenians call on authorities to enhance security of Armenian organizations
YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France has expressed deep concern over the attack in front of the Armenian Evangelical Church of Alfortville on April 2. "Armenpress" reports, citing Nouvelles d'Armenie, the statement assesses the incident as vandalism, which could have irreversible consequences on the Father and his wife.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Jefferson
|355
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|danker nuggets
|3
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
