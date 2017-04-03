French Armenians call on authorities to enhance security of Armenian organizations

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France has expressed deep concern over the attack in front of the Armenian Evangelical Church of Alfortville on April 2. "Armenpress" reports, citing Nouvelles d'Armenie, the statement assesses the incident as vandalism, which could have irreversible consequences on the Father and his wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.