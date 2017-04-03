Communist: Poor people cannot hold fair elections
The results of the April 2 parliamentary elections did not satisfy communists in Armenia, the results even gave rise to doubts. According to preliminary reports, communists received 0,75 percent of votes in the Sunday vote.
