Bloc of 3 Armenian ex-ministers not recognizing parliamentary election results
Russia & CIS General Newswire April 4, 2017 Tuesday 4:03 PM MSK Bloc of 3 Armenian ex-ministers not recognizing parliamentary election results YEREVAN. April 4 The Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian opposition bloc, which was established by former Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan and the country's former Foreign Ministers Raffi Hovannisian and Vardan Oskanian, says it sees the parliamentary election held in Armenia on April 2 as illegitimate.
