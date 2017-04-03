Armenia's Zvartnots Airport welcomes ...

Armenia's Zvartnots Airport welcomes 8100 Iranians during Nowruz

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Groong

In 2017, in the period of Nowruz holiday from March 15 to April 4, Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport has welcomed 8100 passengers from the Islamic Republic of Iran into Armenia. As the General Department of the Civil Aviation adjunct to the Armenian Government told Panorama.am, in the period from March 19 to April 4 of the past year, the airport welcomed 5300 Iranian tourists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Jefferson 355
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec '16 danker nuggets 3
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia (Sep '16) Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,095,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC