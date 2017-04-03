Armenia's Zvartnots Airport welcomes 8100 Iranians during Nowruz
In 2017, in the period of Nowruz holiday from March 15 to April 4, Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport has welcomed 8100 passengers from the Islamic Republic of Iran into Armenia. As the General Department of the Civil Aviation adjunct to the Armenian Government told Panorama.am, in the period from March 19 to April 4 of the past year, the airport welcomed 5300 Iranian tourists.
