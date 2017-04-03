Armenians break ceasefire with Azerbaijan using mortars
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 132 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 9. The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kamarli, Gaymagli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in the Berdavan village of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Jefferson
|355
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|danker nuggets
|3
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC