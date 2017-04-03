Armenians break ceasefire with Azerba...

Armenians break ceasefire with Azerbaijan using mortars

Yesterday

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 132 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 9. The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kamarli, Gaymagli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in the Berdavan village of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

