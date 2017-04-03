Armenian Revival Party not to contest election results
YEREVAN, April 3. /ARKA/. The Armenian Revival Party, the successor to the former National Security Council Secretary Artur Baghdasaryan's Country of Law Party , thanked today all those 58,000 citizens who voted for it in Sunday's parliamentary elections, appreciating their "principled position and integrity."
