Armenian Renaissance won't run in Yerevan municipal elections

"Taking into account the massive impact of administrative resources, local oligarchic groups and electoral bribery, the party decided against running for Yerevan City Counsil this year," a statement said. The party declared, however, that it will be actively engaged in public and political processes taking place in the country.

