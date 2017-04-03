Armenian president expresses condolences to his Egyptian counterpart over terrorist actions

YEREVAN, April 10. /ARKA/. Serzh Sargsyan, Armenian president, offered Sunday condolences to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over the terrorist explosions in St. George's Church and St. Mark's Cathedral in Alexandria, which claimed lives of dozens of innocent people, Sargsyan's press office reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arka News Agency.