Armenian president expresses condolences to his Egyptian counterpart over terrorist actions
YEREVAN, April 10. /ARKA/. Serzh Sargsyan, Armenian president, offered Sunday condolences to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over the terrorist explosions in St. George's Church and St. Mark's Cathedral in Alexandria, which claimed lives of dozens of innocent people, Sargsyan's press office reports.
