Armenian officials trying to find out if there are Armenians among...

YEREVAN, April 3. /ARKA/. Armenia's foreign ministry is working to find out whether there are citizens of Armenia or ethnic Armenians among those who were killed and injured after two explosions ripped through an underground station in Russia's St Petersburg, a spokesman for the ministry, Tigran Balayan, wrote on his page in Twitter.
