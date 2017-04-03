Armenian mortars break ceasefire, shoot at Azerbaijani positions
Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 100 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Apr. 7. The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Jafarli, Gaymagli and Kamarli villages of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Ijevan district, and in the Dovekh village and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in the Aghbulag village of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari village of Armenia's Berd district.
