Armenian jewelry production in Kazakhstan
Four jewelry companies and two independent entrepreneurs, in cooperation with the Development Foundation of Armenia, are participating in the 28th ARU Almaty International Jewellery Fair on April 6-9 in Kazakhstan. The Armenian representatives display their high-quality craftsmanship, including gold and silver jewellery, souvenirs and watches, set with precious and semi-precious stones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Jefferson
|355
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|danker nuggets
|3
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC