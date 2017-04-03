Armenian government agency fails to a...

Armenian government agency fails to auction cultivated pearls

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Arka News Agency

YEREVAN, April 7. /ARKA/. The State Depository of Precious Metals and Precious Stones, an affiliation of the Armenian Ministry of Finance, failed to auction 102,793 grams of cultivated pearls, the depository's director Vahe Arakelyan told ARKA news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arka News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Jefferson 355
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec '16 danker nuggets 3
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia (Sep '16) Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,444 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC