Armenian government agency fails to auction cultivated pearls
YEREVAN, April 7. /ARKA/. The State Depository of Precious Metals and Precious Stones, an affiliation of the Armenian Ministry of Finance, failed to auction 102,793 grams of cultivated pearls, the depository's director Vahe Arakelyan told ARKA news agency.
