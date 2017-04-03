Armenian Goris proclaimed CIS cultural capital in 2018
YEREVAN, April 7. /ARKA/. Goris, a town in the southern Armenian province of Syunik, has been proclaimed the cultural capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2018, the Armenian foreign ministry said, saying also that the decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
