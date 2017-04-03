Armenia holds a parliamentary election, ruling party favored
In this file photo taken on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, Armenian President Serge Sarkisian speaks to the media after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Armenians are set to cast ballots Sunday in the first parliamentary elections since the ex-Soviet nation modified its constitution to expand powers of parliament and prime minister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Jefferson
|355
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|danker nuggets
|3
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC