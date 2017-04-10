Armenia has great potential for gastro tourism development, Nune Manukyan says
"Development and Preservation of Armenian Culinary Traditions" NGO is set to organize three festivals in this year. At today's press conference, Director of the organization Sedrak Mamulyan informed that they will hold Dolma Festival on May 20 with Bread in the Mountains ritual and holiday food festival to be held in Tumo Park of Yerevan on June 10, to be followed by Barbecue Festival in Akhtala on 20 August.
