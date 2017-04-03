Armenia election results: Minorities get four parliamentary seats
PanARMENIAN.Net - Four minority representatives will get parliamentary seats in the 6th Convocation National Assembly , the Armenian Central Electoral Commission said on Sunday, April 9 after summing up the results of parliamentary elections, held on April 2. The ruling Republican Party of Armenia thus claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives , the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively. RPA, YELQ, as well as a newly-formed party called Yerkir Tsirani will run for Yerevan City Council seats.
