Ambassador Evans Keynote Speaker at Armenian Genocide Commemoration
The Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Connecticut has announced its program in recognition of the 102nd anniversary of the Genocide. The commemoration will take place in the magnificent Hall of the House at the Connecticut State Capitol at 11:00 am on Saturday April 22, 2017.
