USAID to continue assisting Armenia in energy area reformation

YEREVAN, February 3. /ARKA/. The USAID and Armenia's energy infrastructures and natural resources ministry intend to continue cooperating in energy area, the ministry's press office reported on Thursday. Deborah Grieser, Director of USAID Mission in Armenia, is quoted by in the press release as saying at her meeting with Ashot Manukyan, energy infrastructures and natural resources minister, that the USAID and the ministry are ready to continue cooperation for the sake reforms in the energy sector and diversification of energy resources. She said that the USAID and the Armenian government have a long-year record of effective cooperation in energy reforms and regional integration. Manukyan, on his side, rated highly the USAID role in the liberalization of Armenia's energy market, the training of specialists and in other areas. Expressing appreciation of joint ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.