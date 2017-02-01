USAID to continue assisting Armenia i...

USAID to continue assisting Armenia in energy area reformation

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Groong

YEREVAN, February 3. /ARKA/. The USAID and Armenia's energy infrastructures and natural resources ministry intend to continue cooperating in energy area, the ministry's press office reported on Thursday.  Deborah Grieser, Director of USAID Mission in Armenia, is quoted by in the press release as saying at her meeting with Ashot Manukyan, energy infrastructures and natural resources minister, that the USAID and the ministry are ready to continue cooperation for the sake reforms in the energy sector and diversification of energy resources.  She said that the USAID and the Armenian government have a long-year record of effective cooperation in energy reforms and regional integration.  Manukyan, on his side, rated highly the USAID role in the liberalization of Armenia's energy market, the training of specialists and in other areas.  Expressing appreciation of joint ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec '16 danker nuggets 3
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Dec '16 Finish turkey 354
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC