U.S. Envoy Urges Free Elections, Tougher Anti-Graft Fight In Armenia
U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills on Wednesday called on the Armenian authorities to demonstrate the "political will" to hold democratic elections and combat government corruption in earnest. Mills also implied that the U.S. government has blacklisted individuals who it thinks committed serious irregularities during a disputed constitutional referendum held in Armenia in December 2015.
