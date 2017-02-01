Tehran: Armenian defense min. pays tribute to Imam Khomeini
Mehr News Agency, Iran Jan 31 2017 Armenian defense min. pays tribute to Imam Khomeini News ID: 3893466 - Tue 31 January 2017 - 19:52 TEHRAN, Jan. 31 – Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan attended the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution to pay tribute to the late Imam Khomeini on Tuesday.
