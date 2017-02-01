Tehran: Armenian defense min. pays tribute to Imam Khomeini

Mehr News Agency, Iran Jan 31 2017 Armenian defense min. pays tribute to Imam Khomeini News ID: 3893466 - Tue 31 January 2017 - 19:52 TEHRAN, Jan. 31 – Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan attended the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution to pay tribute to the late Imam Khomeini on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.