Little Singers of Armenia to record ten songs in Japanese
Little Singers of Armenia choir is set to record ten songs in the Japanese language in a four-day period. During today's press conference President of the Little Singers of Armenia International Association Tigran Hekekyan noted that the songs are recorded in cooperation with the famous Japanese company Victor Entertainment, Panorama.am reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|danker nuggets
|3
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Finish turkey
|354
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC