Little Singers of Armenia to record ten songs in Japanese

Little Singers of Armenia choir is set to record ten songs in the Japanese language in a four-day period. During today's press conference President of the Little Singers of Armenia International Association Tigran Hekekyan noted that the songs are recorded in cooperation with the famous Japanese company Victor Entertainment, Panorama.am reports.

Chicago, IL

