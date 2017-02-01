Elmar Mammadyarov: With Armenia's des...

Elmar Mammadyarov: With Armenia's destructive view, ensuring peace...

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Foreign Minister of Armenia once again spoke with lies and slanders against Azerbaijan at a press conference yesterday. How would you comment on that? Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov: Armenian foreign minister's statements are out of diplomatic ethics and distort the essence of the negotiations process.

Chicago, IL

