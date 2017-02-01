Construction of Armenian cancer treat...

Construction of Armenian cancer treatment center to be completed in 2-2.5 years

YEREVAN, February 1. /ARKA/. Construction of the Armenian Cancer Treatment Center will be completed in 2-2.5 years, a spokesman for the project implementation office of the ministry of health, David Melik-Nubaryan, said today.

