Armenia to announce tender for construction of first solar power plant

YEREVAN, January 23. /ARKA/. The Armenian government will announce a tender for the construction of a 50 MW solar power station, Hayk Harutyunyan, the deputy minister of energy infrastructure and natural resources,  told a news conference today.  According to him, the first solar power station in the country will be built near the village of Masrik in Gegharkunik province.

Chicago, IL

