Armenia to announce tender for construction of first solar power plant

YEREVAN, January 23. /ARKA/. The Armenian government will announce a tender for the construction of a 50 MW solar power station, Hayk Harutyunyan, the deputy minister of energy infrastructure and natural resources, told a news conference today. According to him, the first solar power station in the country will be built near the village of Masrik in Gegharkunik province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.