Armenia civil aviation negotiating wi...

Armenia civil aviation negotiating with a number of air carriers

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - The General Department of Civil Aviation is actively negotiating with a number of air companies to have them fly from both Shirak and Zvartnots airports in Armenia , GDCA spokeswoman Satenik Hovhannisyan told PanARMENIAN.Net According to her, the GDCA, the government and the airport concessionaire are equally consistent in boosting attractiveness of Shirak airport in the northern Armenian city of Gyumri. Also, she reminded that Shirak airport cut the prices for air navigation services by 50% to attract more airlines and bolster the development of the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec '16 danker nuggets 3
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Dec '16 Finish turkey 354
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC