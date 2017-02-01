Armenia civil aviation negotiating with a number of air carriers
PanARMENIAN.Net - The General Department of Civil Aviation is actively negotiating with a number of air companies to have them fly from both Shirak and Zvartnots airports in Armenia , GDCA spokeswoman Satenik Hovhannisyan told PanARMENIAN.Net According to her, the GDCA, the government and the airport concessionaire are equally consistent in boosting attractiveness of Shirak airport in the northern Armenian city of Gyumri. Also, she reminded that Shirak airport cut the prices for air navigation services by 50% to attract more airlines and bolster the development of the facility.
