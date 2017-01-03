Yerevan, Tehran, Ashkhabad intend to develop economic cooperation

YEREVAN, January 9. /ARKA/. Karen Karapetyan, Armenian prime minister, received Monday Seyyed Kazem Sajjad and Muhammetniyaz Mashalov, Iranian and Turkmen ambassadors to Armenia, the press office of Armenia's government reports. Karapetyan said that it can be placed on record that Armenia's political relations with Iran and Turkmenistan are highly-developed, and this lays groundwork for strengthening also economic ties and also for establishing a trilateral economic activity.

