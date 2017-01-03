Yerevan Lauds CSTO Chief's Reaction To Armenian-Azeri Fighting

Defense Minister Vigen Sargsian has praised Nikolay Bordyuzha, the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization until last week, for condemning what the Armenian military has called an armed Azerbaijani incursion into Armenia. The December 29 incident left three Armenian and at least one Azerbaijani soldier dead at an Armenian army post in the northern Tavush province bordering western Azerbaijan.

