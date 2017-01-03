World Bank revises downward economic ...

World Bank revises downward economic growth forecast for Armenia in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Arka News Agency

YEREVAN, January 11. /ARKA/. In its latest review of the global economic prospects, titled 'Weak Investment in Uncertain Times,' the World Bank has predicted a 2.7% growth for Armenian economy in 2017, down from a previous forecast of 2.8%, made last June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arka News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec 19 danker nuggets 3
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Dec 12 Finish turkey 354
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,612 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,277

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC