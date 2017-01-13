Western Prelacy News - 1/13/17

January 13, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.westernprelacy.org PRELATE TO TRAVEL TO LEBANON FOR MEETINGS AT THE CATHOLICOSATE Early next week, H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, will travel to Lebanon to participate in meetings of the Holy See of Cilicia Central Executive Religious, Lay, and Joint Councils headed by His Holiness Catholicos Aram I. Details to follow. *** NAME DAY CELEBRATION AND BLESSING OF MADAGH AT ST.

