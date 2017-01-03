Sarkisian Awards Medal To Notorious P...

Sarkisian Awards Medal To Notorious Police General

President Serzh Sarkisian , Armenian police chief Vladimir Gasparian and the commander of interior troops Levon Yeranosian pictured together in Yerevan, 21Jun2014. President Serzh Sarkisian has awarded a state medal to the controversial commander of Armenian interior troops who played a key role in last July's violent dispersal of an opposition demonstration in Yerevan.

Chicago, IL

