Sarkisian Awards Medal To Notorious Police General
President Serzh Sarkisian , Armenian police chief Vladimir Gasparian and the commander of interior troops Levon Yeranosian pictured together in Yerevan, 21Jun2014. President Serzh Sarkisian has awarded a state medal to the controversial commander of Armenian interior troops who played a key role in last July's violent dispersal of an opposition demonstration in Yerevan.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|danker nuggets
|3
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Dec 12
|Finish turkey
|354
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
