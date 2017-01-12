Rose greenhouse in Armenia claims to become the biggest in the world
Armenian Minister of Agriculture Ignati Arakelyan has visited today number of greenhouse farms in Kotayk region of Armenia. According to the release, by the ministry, the minister attended the greenhouse for growing roses by Ecotomato Company, which is among the top five companies in the rose-growing market worldwide, according to its production volumes.
