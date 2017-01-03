Richard Clayderman to perform in Yerevan

Richard Clayderman to perform in Yerevan

Yesterday Read more: Groong

Renown French pianist, composer and performer of classic and ethnic music Richard Clayderman will perform a concert at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan on March 18. Armenian State Chamber Orchestra will accompany the concert. According to ticket booking Toms.am website, tickets to the concert start at AMD 5,000 up to 40,000.

Chicago, IL

