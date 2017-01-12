RFE/RL Armenian Report - 01/13/2017
Friday, January 13, 2017 Media Watchdog Seeks Israeli Blogger's Release January 14, 2017 Azerbaijan - Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin. The Committee to Protect Journalist , a New York-based international watchdog, demanded on Friday that authorities in Belarus "unconditionally" release an Israeli travel blogger who is facing extradition to Azerbaijan because of his visits to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|danker nuggets
|3
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Finish turkey
|354
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC