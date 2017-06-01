RFE/RL Armenian Report - 01/06/2017

RFE/RL Armenian Report - 01/06/2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Friday, January 6, 2017 Christian Faith Vital For Armenians, Says Garegin January 06, 2017 Armenia - Catholicos Garegin II celebrates a Christmas mass at the Echmiadzin cathedral of the Armenian Apostolic Church, 6Jan2017. Faith in Christianity remains vital for the survival and prosperity of the Armenian people, Catholicos Garegin II, the supreme head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, insisted on Friday as he celebrated a Christmas mass at the Echmiadzin cathedral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec 19 danker nuggets 3
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Dec 12 Finish turkey 354
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,725 • Total comments across all topics: 277,686,709

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC