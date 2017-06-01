RFE/RL Armenian Report - 01/06/2017

Friday, January 6, 2017 Christian Faith Vital For Armenians, Says Garegin January 06, 2017 Armenia - Catholicos Garegin II celebrates a Christmas mass at the Echmiadzin cathedral of the Armenian Apostolic Church, 6Jan2017. Faith in Christianity remains vital for the survival and prosperity of the Armenian people, Catholicos Garegin II, the supreme head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, insisted on Friday as he celebrated a Christmas mass at the Echmiadzin cathedral.

