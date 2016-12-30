RFE/RL Armenian Report - 01/02/2017

RFE/RL Armenian Report - 01/02/2017

23 hrs ago

Monday, January 2, 2017 Sarkisian Vows Positive Change In 2017 January 02, 2017 Armenia - President Serzh Sarkisian delivers a New Year address to the nation, Yerevan, 31Dec2016 In his New Year's address to the nation, President Serzh Sarkisian promised that his recently reshuffled government will press ahead in 2017 with "visible and tangible" reforms that will improve the socioeconomic situation in Armenia. "We are entering the new year with serious and realistic programs," said Sarkisian.

Chicago, IL

