Protesters Demand that Armenian Judge Be Punished for Leaving Children with Abusive Father
A group of protesters gathered today outside the Court of Cassation in Yerevan to demand that Lori district court judge Borik Grigoryan be punished for his unlawful decision that Vanadzor resident Lusine Ghabuzyan, a mother of 5 children, leave three of them under the guardianship of their father pending court proceedings. Ghabuzyan left her civil partner Karen Khechoyan, who during their life together periodically subjected the woman to physical abuse, in 2015 and went to court to demand that she be awarded sole custody of their five children.
