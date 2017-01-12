Prosecutor Signals No Clemency For Co...

Prosecutor Signals No Clemency For Coup Suspect On Hunger Strike

Wednesday

Armenian law-enforcement authorities have given no indications that they will set free a man who went on a hunger strike almost one month ago to protest against coup charges levelled against him. The jailed man, Nerses Poghosian, was taken into custody following the arrest on June 20 of Zhirayr Sefilian, the leader of the Founding Parliament opposition movement.

Chicago, IL

