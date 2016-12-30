President Rouhani Stresses Necessity ...

President Rouhani Stresses Necessity for Iran, Armenia's Cooperation to Uproot Terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Iranian Government News January 2, 2017 Monday President Rouhani Stresses Necessity for Iran, Armenia's Cooperation to Uproot Terrorism Tehran: The IRIB has issued following news: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani underlined his country's willingness to enhance the level of ties with Armenia, and said the two countries should increase cooperation in campaign against terrorism. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand its relations and cooperation with Armenia in different fields, including energy and transit, culture, science and research," President Rouhani said in Yerevan on Wednesday, addressing a joint meeting between high-ranking Iranian and Armenian delegations, also participated by his counterpart Serzh Sargsyan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec 19 danker nuggets 3
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Dec 12 Finish turkey 354
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,004 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,922

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC