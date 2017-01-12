Passenger traffic through Yerevan's Z...

Passenger traffic through Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport up 12% in 2016

YEREVAN, January 13. /ARKA/. Passenger traffic through Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport grew 11% in Jan-Dec 2016, compared with the same period a year before, to 2,105,540 people, the press office of Armenia's General Department of Civil Aviation reported on Friday.  Passenger traffic in Armenia's airports grew 10.4% in 2016, compared with the previous year.

Chicago, IL

