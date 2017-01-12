Opposition Party Open To Alliance With Ex-Ministers
A senior member of Raffi Hovannisian's opposition Zharangutyun on Friday did not rule out the possibility of forming an electoral alliance with former Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian and former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanian. Armen Martirosian, Zharangutyun's deputy chairman, said he and Hovannisian believe that their party will stand a better chance of achieving regime change if it joins forces with other opposition groups ahead of the April 2 parliamentary elections.
