Mer Doon Holds Christmas Concert for Homeless Mother and 5 Children

CONTACT: Beth Broussalian 248-2656 [email protected] ----------------------------------------- MER DOON HOLDS CHARITY CHRISTMAS CONCERT FOR HOMELESS FAMILY Performance Helps Homeless Mother Keep 5 Children Out of Orphanage Echmiadzin, Armenia – Epitomizing the true Christmas spirit, the girls at Mer Doon held a benefit concert called, "The Love of Our Soul for You," to raise money for a homeless mother and her five children. With a desire to give back to the community, the girls hosted a memorable evening of Armenian, Georgian, American and Indian dances at the Echmiadzin Komitas Cultural Palace.

Chicago, IL

