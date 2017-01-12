Karapetian Admits Potential Election ...

Karapetian Admits Potential Election Hurdle

Prime Minister Karen Karapetian admitted on Friday that he may not be eligible to stand as a candidate of the governing Republican Party in Armenia's forthcoming parliamentary elections. The Armenian constitution stipulates that only those citizens who have permanently resided in the country for the past four years can run for the National Assembly.

Chicago, IL

