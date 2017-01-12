Iran halal food office to open in Arm...

Iran halal food office to open in Armenia?

Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Emil Tarasyan , received economic affairs officer Abbas Ghorbani of the Iranian embassy, News.am reports. In particular, they discussed the founding of a halal food-i.e. food that is permissible according to Islamic law-office in Armenia.

