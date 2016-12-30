Iran, Armenia Agree to Send Humanitar...

Iran, Armenia Agree to Send Humanitarian Aid to Aleppo

Iranian Government News January 2, 2017 Monday Iran, Armenia Agree to Send Humanitarian Aid to Aleppo Tehran: The IRIB has issued following news: Iran and Armenia underlined the necessity for dispatching humanitarian aid to the people in Aleppo, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced after talks with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan. "We discussed Iraq and Syria as two countries which are facing the problem of terrorism today and we should help these governments to uproot terrorism and we agreed on sending humanitarian aid, specially to the Aleppo people," Rouhani told a joint press conference with Sargsyan in Yerevan on Wednesday.

