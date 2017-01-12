Intense Mortar Fire Reported In Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh -- Ethnic Armenian soldiers check cannon's shells in a trench at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016 The Armenian and Azerbaijani militaries on Monday accused each other of using mortars to intensify ceasefire violations around Nagorno-Karabakh overnight. The two warring sides reported intense gunfire along the Karabakh "line of contact" the day after the death of an Azerbaijani soldier serving there.

