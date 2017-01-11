Incredible adventures of Italians in Armenia: Film shoots to be held in Yerevan and Sevan
Italian film director Simone Spada is going to shoot a film entitled ''Hotel Gagarin'', whose actions will take place in Armenia. The shoots started in Rome in December and continued in Armenia on Wednesday, Italian information agency Ansa reports.
