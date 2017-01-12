HRW: Human rights record still uneven in Armenia
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia 's human rights record remained uneven in 2016, Human Rights Watch said in a recently-published report. The organization said authorities used excessive and disproportionate force against peaceful protesters, assaulted journalists, and pressed unjustified criminal charges against protest leaders and participants.
