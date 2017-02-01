HRW: Armenian Activist Stuck in Detention

Last week a court in Armenia ordered Andreas Ghukasyan, a senior member of the opposition New Armenia movement, to remain in detention for an additional two months pending trial on criminal charges of "organizing mass disorder." He has been locked up since his arrest during public protests in Yerevan on July 29, 2016, when police used excessive and disproportionate force to violently disperse a peaceful crowd and arrested dozens of participants and leaders.

