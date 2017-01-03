Hamparian Outlines ANCA's Priorities for the Next Two Years in Armenian Weekly Exclusive

Armenian National Committee of America Executive Director Aram Hamparian outlined the organization's key advocacy priorities for the next two years, as the United States Congress began its new session on Jan. 3. ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian outlined the organization's key advocacy priorities for the next two years, as the United States Congress began its new session on Jan. 3. "Congress is back in session, and that means the ANCA is back at work," Hamparian told the Armenian Weekly in a short video interview, in which he outlined key ANCA advocacy priorities.

