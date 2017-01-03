Hamparian Outlines ANCA's Priorities for the Next Two Years in Armenian Weekly Exclusive
Armenian National Committee of America Executive Director Aram Hamparian outlined the organization's key advocacy priorities for the next two years, as the United States Congress began its new session on Jan. 3. ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian outlined the organization's key advocacy priorities for the next two years, as the United States Congress began its new session on Jan. 3. "Congress is back in session, and that means the ANCA is back at work," Hamparian told the Armenian Weekly in a short video interview, in which he outlined key ANCA advocacy priorities.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|danker nuggets
|3
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Dec 12
|Finish turkey
|354
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
